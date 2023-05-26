85.17 % High School, 80.98 % Intermediate students clear U’khand Board Exams

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 May: Results of Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) Examinations of the Uttarakhand State School Education Council were declared today in the presence of State School Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat. While, in High School examinations, 85.17 percent students passed, in Intermediate, 80.98 percent of students were able to pass.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat congratulated the students who passed and wished them a bright future ahead. The CM and the Education Minister also praised the efforts of the school teachers and education department officials for the good result and successful conduct of the examinations. Rawat also declared that, next year, the results would be declared by 30 April.

Rawat today released the results of the board examinations of the Board of School Education at the Directorate of Secondary Education in Dehradun. He highlighted that the results have been better this year. He also noted that the girls have performed comparatively better. While only 81 percent boys passed in High School, 88.9 percent girls have passed. Similarly, in the case of Intermediate examinations, the girls have outperformed the boys. Rawat said that girls are now moving forward in every field, which is a good sign regarding women empowerment.

The minister that, this year, 1.278 lakh students took the examination for high school, out of which 1.08 lakh students passed.

Rawat also congratulated all the officers, teachers and employees who directly and indirectly cooperated in the smooth conduct of board exams and preparation of results.

On this occasion, Director General of School Education Banshidhar Tiwari said that despite the adverse conditions arising out of the Covid epidemic, the children performed better in the board exams. For this, all the examinees and their parents and teachers deserve congratulations. He also thanked the officers and employees involved in the board examination work.