88 % students of Dehradun Region pass in CBSE exams

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 May: The results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 examinations were declared today by the CBSE Board. The exam results can be checked online on the official website of CBSE. CBSE has declared its examination results across the country, in which Dehradun region is in 11th position out of 17 regions. The result of Dehradun region was stated to be 83.83 percent. It has been further claimed that, this time, the results are better than last year.

This time, too, girls have led the boys in the CBSE board exams. The pass percentage of girls has been 91.52 percent, while only 85.12 percent boys managed to pass.

On the other hand, the result of class 10th has also been declared. But the results are currently being compiled by CBSE and data is being collected for the overall performance of the students in class 10th.

CBSE Board 10th and 12th results have been declared. Students can check their results by visiting the official website of CBSE Board Results, results.cbse.nic.in. Dehradun region has been ranked 11th out of 17 regions across the country. The result of Dehradun region was 83.83 percent, which has increased by three percent compared to last year.

Apart from all the 13 districts of Uttarakhand, CBSE’s Dehradun region also includes eight districts of Western Uttar Pradesh, namely Badaun, Bijnor, Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Saharanpur and Sambhal. Many students of Atal Utkrisht Vidyalaya under the board have also appeared for the board examination for the second time. The pass percentage of girls in CBSE Board 12th was 91.52. Whereas the pass percentage of boys was 85.12 percent. 6.40 percent more girls have passed than boys. Trivandrum region stands at the top across the country. The pass percentage here is 99.91.