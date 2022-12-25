8th edition of Landour Mela registers  grand opening

By Our Staff Reporter

MUSSOORIE, 24 Dec: The 8th edition of Landour Mela opened to a grand beginning. Held around Christmas each year, the Mela has been a major attraction for locals and tourists alike. Various stalls from freshly baked cakes and goodies; knitted clothes; home-made candles; jewellery; local cuisine add to the festivities on the hillside.

The Mela was inaugurated by Brigadier Anirban Datta, Dy GOC, Abhinav Singh, CEO, Landour Cantonment Board and Author cum Historian Ganesh Saili.

The Rare Photography Exhibition by Gopal Bhardwaj was a huge success.

Also there was a kids art competition where children were given 1-2-3 prizes by Ashutosh Singh, DFO, Mussoorie.

Vivek Binepal, Landour Cantt Residents Welfare Association and Organiser of Landour Mela was thrilled to the response Mela got this year. His company which organises the mela is Green Life. Binepal wishes everyone Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2023!