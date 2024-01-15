8th Veterans’ Day celebrated across Uttarakhand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 14 Jan: The Armed Forces Veterans’ Day is celebrated on 14 January every year in recognition of the services rendered by the First Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953.

“Wreath Laying and Veterans’ Meets” were organised today to celebrate the day all across Uttarakhand to reinforce the commitments and solidarity towards the Next of Kin of the bravehearts and towards the Veterans as a mark of respect for their selfless service and sacrifices towards the nation.

In Dehradun, the celebration was held at HQs, Uttarakhand Sub Area. Despite the cold spell, the event witnessed the presence of about 700 Veterans, Veer Naris, Veerangnas and the serving fraternity.

Addressing the Veterans, the Station Commander, Brigadier Sanjog Negi, expressed gratitude to them for their ‘indomitable spirit and service in protecting the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country with unmatched courage and sacrifice’ and paid rich tributes to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty. He commended the serving as well as retired Armed Forces personnel who ensured the country’s national security.

Among other prominent speakers were Colonel Veterans, Director, ECHS, Commandant, Military Hospital, Director, Rajya Sainik Board, and President, UESL. They updated the veterans on the latest facilities and initiatives for their welfare. The event culminated with interaction and refreshments.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent veterans including Major General AS Aswal (Retd), President, UESL, Brigadier Mukul Bhandari (Retd), Senior Vice President, UESL, Colonel US Thakur (Retd), President, DESL, Brigadier Amrit Lal (Retd), Director, RSB, and other senior retired Armed Forces Officers. Similar events were conducted at other locations of Uttarakhand including Clement Town, Raiwala, Roorkee, Lansdowne, Joshimath, Pithoragarh, Banbasa, Haldwani and Ranikhet.