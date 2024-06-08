9-day Ram Katha by Swami Ram Bhadracharya begins on banks of Ganga

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Haridwar, 7 Jun: A nine-day musical Ram Katha by Padma Vibhushan awardee and Ram Katha narrator Swami Rambhadracharya started today on the holy banks of the Ganga at Kankhal Rajghat.

Swami Rambhadracharya started by saying that Ram Katha is incomplete without Shiva. When Parvati presented 16 questions regarding the character of Lord Shri Ram to Lord Shiva, it was as if the entire Ramcharit Manas appeared before Lord Shiva. While describing the character of Lord Shri Ram, he said, ‘Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari’, that is, the character of Lord Ram is such that by just taking his name, all the inauspiciousness goes away and only auspiciousness happens.

Referring to the devotion of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shiva, he said that both worship each other.

On this occasion, when Swami Rambhadracharya reached the venue, the organizers Prashant Sharma and Achin Agarwal welcomed him. Senior members of the welcome committee Nitin Mana, Sunil Agarwal Guddu, Akhilesh Bittu Shivpuri, Namit Goyal, Gagan Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, etc., welcomed him with garlands of flowers. The katha began with Ganesh Puja.

Mahant Damodar Sharan Das on behalf of Shri Udasin Panchayati Big Arena Rajghat Kankhal, Mahant Govind Das, Mahant Raghavendra Das and Swami Doctor Keshavanand Maharaj welcomed Swami Rambhadracharya Maharaj by garlanding him.

Bairagi saint Swami Rambhadracharya Maharaj narrated the Ram Katha in Shiva’s in-laws’ house Kankhal. The hosts said that Shri Ram Katha will continue till 15 June.

Mukesh Goyal, Abhinandan Gupta, Parth Aggarwal, Vipin Mittal, Nischal Gupta, Amit Gupta, etc., cooperated in making the programme successful.

Earlier, a Kalash Yatra was taken out in the Kankhal suburb of Haridwar. The Kalash Yatra started from Shankaracharya Chowk Mittal Dham and passed through the main markets of Kankhal, Bengali Mode, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Pahari Bazaar, Chowk Bazaar, Daksheshwar Mahadev Mandir Marg,

and ended at the venue Rajghat. People welcomed the Kalash Yatra by showering flowers.