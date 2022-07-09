9 die as car is swept away in Dhela River, CM condoles incident

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Jul: A car carrying tourists in Ramnagar near Nainital was washed away in the fast flow of the Dhela River, killing nine of the ten passengers on the spot and seriously injuring one. The river was overflowing rapidly when the accident occurred. The injured person is being treated at the government hospital in Ramnagar. According to the Police, the car was carrying ten passengers, all residents of Patiala in Punjab. The Police and the local administration reached the spot after information was received about the accident.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has condoled the death of the 9 passengers through a tweet and has expressed shock at the tragic news.

Ten tourists in an Innova car were returning after staying at a resort in Dhela Ramnagar (Nainital). It is reported that, at around 5:45 a.m., the tourists reached the Dhela River route. It is reported the driver chose to try and cross over a bridge over which the surging river water was flowing and the car was swept away by the strong current.

The bodies of four tourists in the car were recovered by the police. A young woman, Nazia, age 22, has been sent to the hospital in an injured condition. SHO Arun Kumar Saini said that five bodies were still in the car and it took several hours before a crane arrived and pulled out the car from the river. Only then could the bodies be removed. Three youths and six women were among the dead.

The injured girl is undergoing treatment in hospital, she is still in shock. According to preliminary information, the tourists are said to be residents of Patiala, Punjab, who had come to the Dhela resort and were returning in the morning.