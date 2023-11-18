9 die in Nainital district as taxi plunges down hillside

Gov, CM express condolences

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 17 Nov: Nine persons died and two were seriously injured as a taxi carrying them fell into a deep gorge in Okhalhanda Block of District Nainital this morning. The accident occurred on the Chheerakhan-Reethasahib motor road of Okhalkanda block, Nainital.

According to the local administration, the reason behind the accident is stated to be the presence of as many as 11 persons inside the vehicle whereas the capacity of the vehicle was only 7 passengers. Besides this, the bad condition of the road is also being stated to be a major reason behind the accident by the local people.

After the accident, the local villagers pulled out the passengers from the gorge with great difficulty and brought them on to the road above. According to the local administration, the vehicle was going from Adhaura to Haldwani when the driver suddenly lost control and the vehicle fell 500 feet downhill. The accident occurred at around 8 a.m. Nine people died on the spot while two were seriously injured. The injured have been taken to Sushila Tiwari Hospital, Haldwani, for treatment.

Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) has expressed deep grief over the incident. The Governor has expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and has prayed to God for the peace of the departed souls. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

CM Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also expressed condolences on the Nainital road accident.

The villagers revealed that the road is not in good condition and, due to this, the vehicle went out of control and went off the road.

The deceased included Dhani Devi (38), wife of Ramesh Chandra Paneru and resident of Dalkanya, Tulsi Prasad (38), son of Ramesh Chandra, Rama Devi (30) wife of Tulsi Prasad, Tarun Paneru (5) son of Tulsi Prasad, Devidutt (51) son of Ishwari Dutt, Naresh Paneru (26) son of Puran Paneru, Rajendra Paneru (5) son of Tulsi Prasad, Shivraj Singh (25) son of Kunwar Singh, and Narendra Singh son of Kunwar Singh have died. Those injured are Hem Chandra Paneru (46), son of Kishananand Paneru and Yogesh Paneru son of Tulsi Prasad (9). They have been referred to Haldwani STH in a seriously injured condition.