9 members nominated to High Level Devasthanam Committee by Govt

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 30 Oct: In the High Level Committee formed to review the constitution of Devasthanam Board in Uttarakhand, nine Teerth Purohits and stake holders have been nominated by the Uttarakhand government from the Chardhams of Uttarakhand. This committee has been constituted by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami under the chairmanship of veteran BJP leader Manohar Kant Dhyani. It may be recalled that Dhyani had been given the status of a Cabinet Minister for the discussion and consultation with the stake holders with respect to the Devasthanam Board. Today, nine members have been nominated from the four dhams in the mandate issued by Secretary Religious Affairs, on Harish Chandra Semwal. Those nominated are From Badrinath Dham Vijay Kumar Dhyani, Sanjay Shastri Advocate (Rishikesh), Rabindra Pujari Advocate (Karnprayag- Chamoli); From Kedarnath Vinod Shukla, Laxmi Narayan Jugran; From Gangotri Dham- Sanjeev Semwal, Ravindra Semwal; From Yamunotri Dham, Purushottam Uniyal and Raj Swarup Uniyal have been nominated as members. The Committee has the mandate to discuss all the aspects of Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Management Board, after consulting all the parties to make recommendations in respect of the Devasthanam Board. It may be recalled that recently, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat had expressed the opinion that all the Hindu temples be left to Hindus to manage. It remains to be seen if the Committee recommends dissolution of the Devasthanam Board or merely recommends some amendments in the Board to appease the stake holders, especially the Teerth Purohits.