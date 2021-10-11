A Big Gift to The State People From Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital

Liquid Oxygen Storage Tank of 20,000 Kilogram Capacity Inaugurated | Hospital Becomes The Highest Oxygen Storage Capacity Hospital Among Private Hospitals In Uttarakhand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 9 Oct: On Friday, Liquid Oxygen Storage Tank of capacity 20,000 kilograms was inaugurated at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narender Modi had inaugurated PSA Oxygen Plant at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), while on Friday the inauguration of Oxygen Storage Tank of 20,000 Kilograms capacity has provided a further relief to the people of the state of Uttarakhand. It’s worth mentioning that among government hospitals, AIIMS, Rishikesh has the Liquid Oxygen Storage Capacity of 10,000 and 20,000 Kilograms, on the other hand, Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital is the only private hospital in Uttarakhand that has the highest Twenty Thousand and Five Thousand Kilograms Liquid Oxygen Storage Capacity. On Friday, the work of storage and running of the new oxygen tank was initiated at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. This information was made available by Medical Superintendent of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, Dr. Ajay Pandita. On Friday, the inauguration of 20,000 Kilograms Capacity Liquid Oxygen Tank was done at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital jointly by Principal, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, Dr. Anil Kumar Mehta, Vice Principal Dr. Sudhir Sachar, Medical Superintendent Dr. Ajay Pandita, Dr. Vinay Rai and HOD, Deptt. of Anaesthesia, Dr. Robinah Makker. Speaking over the occasion, Dr. Ajay Pandita said that the people of Uttarakhand and nearby states will receive life-saving benefits in crucial hours of medical emergency through this oxygen tank. This is being seen as a large scale preparation by Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital in order to tackle any large scale medical emergency or a new wave of Corona. Patients admitted in all the ICUs, Emergency Units will now never have to suffer due to a shortage of Oxygen. The occasion was also marked by the auspicious presence of Ramesh Kumar Budakoti, K.S. Rawat, Ashish Bhandari, Sunil Thapa, Atul Kumar, Pooran Singh, Arun Kumar, Vijay Dimri, Uday Singh, etc.