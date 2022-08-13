A confab with army wife and homemaker

In this Reader’s interview, Garhwal post caught up with Meena Tikku, a fabulous Homemaker & socialite visiting Doon with her daughter & husband.

Meena Tikku needs no introduction. She is known for her resplendent & plush home in New Delhi’s Jorbagh & also for hosting some of the citys glitterati regularly.

Welcome to Doon, do tell us a little about yourself. Well, it is a bit difficult for me to talk about myself but in few words you can say I am a mother, teacher, writer & of course a wife living the good life now with my husband. What brings you to Doon? Doon is the gateway to Mussoorie where we are headed next for a short tranquil holiday. I have fond memories of Doon as my husband Maj Gen R N Tikku( retd) is an IMA pass out having been awarded the coveted Sword of Honour & my son in law used to be the COO of UPES University here, so I have really I am planning to write a book about life as a Kashmiri Pandit homemaker, covering some of our lost customs which are fairly unique, religious beliefs as well as ancient recipes which in our close knit families are handed down from generations to generations by mothers to their daughters. Do you have any life goals for yourself? Yes, certainly. I am clear that health has to be my no 1 priority & I am constantly working towards the same. I have created a powerful morning routine for myself and steadfastly follow it. I have also set myself a routine to read more & currently I am reading “Better to Have Gone, Love, Death and the Quest for Utopia in Auroville “by Akash Kapur. fond memories of this beautiful city as one has over the last so many years visited Doon regularly. What would you love to achieve that you haven’t so far? Given that you run such a resplendent home and are such a wonderful host, how do you stay up to date with advancements in hygiene & nutrition? I have worked at the ITC Maurya in New Dehi for many years in their Housekeeping department, therefore you can say I am trained by the best to maintain a beautiful home. I also keep myself abreast with the latest housekeeping trends and of course read the hotel magazines to know the new innovations in this field. My daughter Namita Zutshi is a successful entrepreneur who is the founder & Creative Director of Namz Bakehouse in Delhi and frequently chats with me to keep me updated on nutrition trends. What do you look for in the perfect home? I believe the perfect home must give good vibes, must be cozy & comfortable. With pollution levels increasing, it is important that a good home is airy & well ventilated. In the end if you can spread happiness though your home that is the best thing one can do & that is why I like to have lots of friends and family over all the time.