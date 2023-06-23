A (good) habit a day

Are habits mere nuances of an otherwise free life? Or do they give us a little force to reckon with?

In a quest for personal growth and fulfilment, this seemingly mundane routine actually ends up paying a pivotal role in shaping us and our lives. The sudden surge of self-help books validates my point when I state that everyone is looking inward to grow outward. Each of us are looking for that ‘eureka’ moment which will dramatically change the course of our life.

But the truth is that life is a series of these searching moments that fuel us, drive us and put us on the path we are destined for. And for those who don’t quite believe in the stars, let’s just say that these bits of habit, help bring out the person that you are or aiming to be.

The human body is proof of this fact. It is our skeletal system that supports our body and gives structure to it. With its consistency, the rest of our organs, veins, nerves and circulatory system function in sync with each other. Likewise, a habit and a positive one at that gives a direction to your day by streamlining your actions, easing your domestic chores and other errands and frees up your mental space.

If I were to look at it in a more open ended way, I’d go to the extent of saying that habits automate beneficial behaviours; the good ones ofcourse! And ensure that they become an integral part of your daily life by offering you a greater sense of control and empowerment over your day. By consciously opting to cultivate habits that aligns with your goals and values, you take charge of your destiny. Instead of being swept away by the currents of circumstance, you are able to navigate your lives with purpose and intention. Habits serve as a personal North Star of sorts, that guide you towards your desired outcomes, instilling a sense of discipline and commitment along the way.

The best part of having a habit is that is it will aid you in your journey for personal growth and development. You don’t need anyone to teach or preach, all you really need is to give yourself a reason, by way of a habit or hobby to evolve and transform.

I’ve heard so many people tell me that they are happy the way they are. Ofcourse, a frog is always happy in his pond, but that’s because he doesn’t know the world outside. We weren’t designed to be rooted to one place, but were given feet so we could move and explore. We were given sight, smell and touch so we could experience the vastness of the Universe around us. You can argue and tell me that a beach is a beach, likewise a forest is a forest. But do you really believe that there is no difference between Juhu Beach in Mumbai and the spectacular plyntko feature you see in the Maldives? Do you really believe that Rajaji National Park in scenic Uttarakhand is exactly the same as the Amazon Rain Forest?

Every country in the world has something to offer, every village in India has something unique to them and unless you step out and see it, you would still be the same frog pondering about in a pond with no excitement to share after a while, for in the boundaries of that pond, everything remains the same!

A good habit will most definitely improve your physical well-being, help you foster deeper connections with loved ones, and increase your productivity. As these positive outcomes accumulate, they create a ripple effect, elevating various areas of our lives and generate a virtuous cycle of success.

So go on ahead and indulge in a habit that will help you – get busy living!