A Good News emanates from Graphic Era in Times of Pandemic

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30th May: A piece of good news has emanated in tough times of corona and black fungus, from Graphic Era. Just when the ravages of anxiety were getting deeper, Deepak Singh Rautela, a B Tech student of Graphic Era, was selected for placement on a package of Rs 40.37 lakh annually.

Deepak Singh resident of Bageshwar is a B.tech Computer Science student of Graphic Era Deemed university of Batch 2017-2021. Microsoft, a well know American- Origin Company has selected Deepak after several rounds of exams and interviews. Deepak’s father has served in the Indian Army.

At a time when life has come to a standstill due to corona and lockdown, Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University are writing a new story of success. In this bad phase, Graphic Era has set a new record by opening a new university campus in Haldwani in just hundred days.

Graphic Era has continued sharing happiness in Uttarakhand along with other parts of the country in these gloomy times. More than 1400 students of Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University’s – Dehradun and Bhimtal campuses have been placed with Amazon, Microsoft, Zscaler Cognizant, Infosys, MAQ, Duolite, TCS and Hitachi.

Deepak Singh Rautela has been selected by Microsoft for the post of Software Engineer. Before this success, Deepak had also got an offer of Rs 17 lakhs per annum at Zscaler. Deepak was among those students of Graphic Era who were selected for internship by the renowned company Amazon.