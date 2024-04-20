A World of Make-Believe

By Pooja Marwa

Your perception is not my reality. For what you see as real, may just be what is portrayed as such, with no real truth in it!

Belief in magic and fairy tales is deeply rooted to our childhood, filled with stories passed down generations. These tales, with their kings and queens, palaces and kingdoms, demons and princes, have a lasting impact on our minds. They leave us thinking, noticing and trying to understand the reasons behind a character’s motive.

Why did the Queen want Snow White’s heart? Was it jealousy?

Why did Jack take the gold coins and chop the beanstalk down? Was it theft?

Why did Pied Piper take all the town’s children away? Was it a misuse of power?

These stories reveal the complexities of human nature. They teach us that there are two sides to every story, more to things, than meets the eye. Yet, our instinct is to judge quickly, a flaw inherent in human nature.

Fast Forward to today’s world, where we are surrounded by make-believe, with photoshopped pictures leading the way. Social media presents a world of flawless beauty, perfect bodies, and the pursuit of likes, often manipulated by bots. But beneath this digital facade lies a thought provoking question – What truth do we take to bed at night? Are we justifying living with deceit and false admiration?

Our social media feeds are filled with stories, and the ones we choose to engage with reflect our values. We can debate on the actions of characters like the Queen or accept them as simple narratives. Right and wrong remain constant, but stories evolve with each chapter.

Life mirrors these narratives. Technology allows us to alter our voices, cover imperfections, and present idealised versions of ourselves. We chase perfection, but what is perfect? Is it merely a chimera?

As we navigate this world of illusions, we must remember that life is dynamic, changing with each step. AI plays a significant role in shaping our perception of reality, both on and off social media. It enhances our ability to create and manipulate images, blurring the lines between truth and fiction. As we embrace these technological advancements, we must also embrace the complexity of our narratives, understanding that truth is often a matter of perspective.

The rise of AI has transformed the way we interact with media and each other. On social media, AI algorithms determine the content we see, often creating echo chambers that reinforce our existing beliefs. Off social media, AI-powered tools like deepfakes have the potential to further blur the lines between reality and fiction. These tools can create realistic-looking videos of people saying or doing things they never actually did, raising serious concerns about misinformation and privacy.

Despite these challenges, AI has the potential to enhance our lives in countless ways. It can help us make more informed decisions, improve healthcare outcomes, and even assist in creative endeavours. The key lies in understanding its limitations and using it responsibly.

As we navigate this new digital landscape, it’s essential to remain vigilant and critical of the information we consume. By doing so, we can ensure that AI remains a tool for good rather than a force for manipulation.

Top of Form

Wisdom lies in accepting change and being prepared for what lies ahead, not dwelling on what has passed. So, are you ready to understand the world as it is today? You can’t avoid it as social media is a part of our life, but what you can do – is learn how to master it! With me.

(Pooja Poddar Marwah is an award winning author and Blogger. She writes an contemporary living and offers incisive reflections on the world around us. Her blog, Random Conversations is a go to guide to deal with the myraid stuggles we face each day.)