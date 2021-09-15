AAP State President resigns, 3 new Executive Presidents appointed

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 14 Sep: Just months before the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Uttarakhand has appointed 3 executive presidents in a small state like Uttarakhand, even as its state president, SS Kler, resigned today from his post expressing his desire to contest the upcoming assembly elections. The appointments were announced today at a press conference by AAP.

The party has, perhaps, taken a cue from the Congress party and chosen to appoint three Executive Presidents in place of a state president. It is not clear who will replace Kler as the state party president or, if at all, a president would be appointed before the upcoming assembly elections.

Those appointed as Executive State Presidents are Bhupesh Upadhyaya, who has been given charge of Kumaon region; Anant Ram Chauhan, who has been given charge of Garhwal region; and Prem Singh Rathore, who has been given charge of the Terai region.

Kler has resigned from his post following his decision to contest from Khatima, now a high profile constituency being that of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. It may be recalled that Kler has been the state president of the party for the past 3 years.

Apart from these appointments, the party has also announced formation of the Assembly Election Campaign. AAP Vice President Deepak Bali has been made the President of the Campaign Committee, while Basant Kumar has been made the Vice President of the Campaign Committee. Senior party leader Col Ajay Kothiyal (Retd) held the press conference today at AAP’s State Office.

The Aam Aadmi Party has already declared Col Ajay Kothiyal (Retd) as the party’s CM face for the assembly elections. This was announced by the party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his Dehradun visit some weeks ago.