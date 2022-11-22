Abhinav Kumar holds discussion on film policy with filmmakers in Goa

By Our Staff Reporter

Goa, 21 Nov: The Uttarakhand Pavilion at the ongoing 53rd International Film Festival was inspected by Special Principal Secretary, Information, Abhinav Kumar, today. During the inspection, various filmmakers, directors, writers, line producers, etc., held detailed discussions with Abhinav Kumar. Producer Director Manu Rewal (Chai Pani fame) was among the film makers to hold discussions regarding shooting permission formalities, subsidy and assistance being given by Uttarakhand Government to make films in Uttarakhand.

Kumar said that instructions had been given by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to develop Uttarakhand as a leading film shooting destination. Work has started in this direction at the policy level. All possible assistance is being provided to the producers and directors. Important instructions have been given by the Chief Minister Dhami regarding the film policy. He added that the Chief Minister also placed special focus on developing the state as a favoured film destination, promotion of regional films and setting up a Film and Creative Art Institute in the state.

Along with this, information about the film policy was also sought by filmmakers Rohit Arora, Gaus Peer, Ratnasil Sharma, Invest India’s Rimjhim Sharma and Chitra Negi Jain, etc.

Deputy Director / Nodal Officer, Uttarakhand Film Development Council, Dr Nitin Upadhyay was also present on this occasion. It is worth mentioning that, tomorrow, a knowledge series will be organised in the afternoon, in which eminent lyricist and chairman Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi will express his views on film shooting in Uttarakhand.