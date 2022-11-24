Abhinav Kumar holds meeting with Invest India team in Goa

By Our Staff Reporter

Goa, 23 Nov: Special Principal Secretary, Information, Abhinav Kumar held a meeting with Invest India officials regarding film investment at the 53rd International Film Festival here today. During the interaction, he reminded them that Uttarakhand is a leading state in ease of doing business. Film shooting permissions are also being given online through the Invest Uttarakhand portal.

Invest Uttarakhand officials informed that the Government of India had now given the task of Central Film Facilitation Office (FFO) to Invest India to promote the film industry. Soon there would be a unified portal for all the states for film shooting, film investment and other film related works. Film portals of all states would be linked to it.

The Special Principal Secretary added that policy decisions are being taken to attract foreign filmmakers to Uttarakhand. Apart from this, assistance and encouragement would also be given to various industries related to film in film infrastructure, private industrial park policy and service sector policy. These policies would be implemented soon. He said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami aimed to make the film industry in Uttarakhand a source of tourism and employment in the state.

Vice President of Invest India, Prerna Soni and film nodal officers of other states were also present at the meeting.

Later, Deputy Director, Information, Dr Nitin Upadhyay met a team of Russian filmmakers and informed them about the policies and shooting locations of Uttarakhand. Russian filmmakers praised the shooting locations of Uttarakhand and wished to visit the state soon. Some filmmakers also showed interest in the ski slopes of Auli. They mainly negotiated for co-production. Dr Upadhyay said that foreign filmmakers could apply for shooting through the Film Facilitation Office of the Central Government. The meeting was attended by producers associated with Russian Content Worldwide and Films in Moscow.