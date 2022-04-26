Abhinav Kumar orders streamlining of Information Department

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Apr: Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Abhinav Kumar, who also has charge of the Information Department, reviewed its functioning at the Secretariat, here, today.

At the meeting, Kumar directed that a proposal be prepared on restructuring the department for better execution of activities in the context of modern communication technology. He said that an effective action plan ought to be prepared so that dissemination of information about government schemes and activities is ensured even in remote areas of the state. He said that attention also should be given to develop an effective system of monitoring the response of the people living in remote rural areas to the welfare schemes.

Kumar also directed that the Information Officers and Additional District Information Officers be sent to reputed mass communication institutions for training to ensure effective implementation of departmental activities and procedures and also to learn about modern communication facilities, and also to perform their duties better according to the present changing circumstances. He directed that arrangements be made for this soon.

The Special Principal Secretary stressed on improving the film policy of Uttarakhand along with holding regular meetings of the Journalists’ Welfare Fund committee. He said that even more filmmakers would come here if the film policy is made favourable and this would help the state get better recognition.

Present on this occasion were Additional Secretary and Director General, Information, Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Joint Secretary SS Tolia, Additional Director Dr Anil Chandola, Joint Director Ashish Tripathi, KS Chauhan, Deputy Director Manoj Shrivastava, Ravi Bijarniya, Under Secretary Rajneesh Jain, and other officers.