Abhinav Kumar to address ‘India Conference’ at Harvard on 11 Feb

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 8 Feb: Abhinav Kumar, a senior IPS officer of the 1996 batch, who holds dual charge as ADG (Administration) in Uttarakhand Police and that of Special Principal Secretary, Uttarakhand Government, will address the ‘India Conference 2023’ at the renowned Harvard University on 11 February in the US.

It may be recalled that the India Conference is an event considered to be the largest India focused conference in the US hosted jointly by the Harvard Business School and the Harvard Kennedy School. One of the largest student-run conferences of its kind in the United States, the event is organised entirely by students from across the Harvard Schools and will be held at Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School. The conference hosts more than 5000 participants from around the world and has been featured in leading Indian and international publications.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Vision 2047: India at 100 years of Independence”. The India Conference offers a platform for policymakers, business leaders, cultural icons and academic experts to meaningfully discuss how India can fulfil her global potential. The conference has a history of hosting leaders ranging from India’s top ministers and officials to business leaders and influencers.

Abhinav Kumar shared this news with friends and colleagues through a tweet. He shared that he would be addressing the Conference on 11 February between 3:40 and 4:40 p.m. local US time.

Kumar will speak on ‘National Security: Law Enforcement Challenges in India’. Other speakers on this subject include Shiv Sahay, Additional Secretary, National Security Council Secretariat, and Abhay, former DGP, Odisha.

Among the main speakers at the event this year are Shovana Narayan, Kathak danseuse, author and Padma Shri awardee, and Paul Abraham, President of The Hinduja Foundation on ‘Future of Indian Art: Reimagining ‘Traditional Patronage’ in the Contemporary’, Member of Parliament and former Union Minister Jayant Sinha, Shloka Nath, CEO, India Climate Collaborative, and Prof Vikram Gandhi of Harvard Business School on ‘Climate Justice: Delivering a Just Transition’.

Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, will address the gathering on ‘Changing Geo-political Landscape: Why India Matters’.

Among the keynote speakers at different sessions are Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Director for India, International Monetary Fund, Justice Ravindra Bhat, Judge, Supreme Court of India, and Keshav Murugesh (Virtual), CEO, WNS.