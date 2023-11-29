Abhinav Kumar to be state’s Acting DGP from 1 Dec

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 29 Nov: Abhinav Kumar, an IPS officer of the 1996 batch, will be Uttarakhand’s Acting Director General of Police from 1 December, according to an official order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi.

Kumar will assume the new responsibility after the current DGP, Ashok Kumar, retires from service on 30 November.

Abhinav will hold the position in addition to his current responsibilities.

Kumar has held many important positions in the central government and key posts in the state police.

He started his career as Dehradun’s Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1999.

The decorated police officer is an alumnus of the prestigious The Doon School and a graduate of Oxford University, London.

Kumar will hold the additional charge of DGP until further orders.

The new assignment of Kumar, known to be an upright officer with considerable intellectual capacity and professional ability, has the endorsement of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, official sources told Garhwal Post.

Before joining the elite Indian Police Service (IPS), Kumar served as a journalist with ‘India Today’ where he sharpened his writing and analytical skills.

Kumar is a recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services on Republic Day in 2022.

Also, a recipient of the Police Medal for Meritorious Services on Republic Day in 2012.

Kumar’s hobbies include reading and writing.

Abhinav Kumar regularly contributes to journals of national repute on police and internal security issues.

Abhinav Kumar’s wife Namrata is 1997 batch of IFS and currently posted as Ambassador to Slovenia. They are proud parents of daughter Afsana and son Aviral.