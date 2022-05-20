Abhinav Singh is new Cantt CEO

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 May: Charge as CEO, Dehradun Cantt, was taken by Abhinav Singh from Tanu Jain, here, on Wednesday.

Jain has been transferred to the post of DEO, Jalandhar.

It may be recalled that during Tanu Jain’s tenure as CEO Cantt of around 2 years 7 months, she has done work proactively. Upgradation of the Cantonment Hospital during Covid, a Training Centre for Women in Premnagar, a water project, cleanliness drive, Badminton Court, etc., were major areas where she worked and earned praise.