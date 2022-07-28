ABVP plants saplings in Mussoorie on Kargil Vijay Diwas

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 26 Jul: On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, today, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad under the leadership of Ashish Joshi, former college Union President, planted saplings of various species in the premises of Shri Sanatan Dharma Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, Landour.

Paying heartfelt tributs to the Kargil martyrs, the responsibility of protecting the planted saplings was also taken. On this occasion, Ashish Joshi said that the sacrifice of the martyrs can never be forgotten, their saga of valour will remain inspiring for generations to come. Today’s initiative had been taken to keep the memory of the martyrs’ alive. He recalled that the Army, with its indomitable courage, drove the enemies out of Indian Territory, with 527 soldiers sacrificing their lives. The country would never forget this.

Other speakers also paid tribute to the martyrs. Present on this occasion were School Manager Vaibhav Tayal, Principal Brijesh Sayana, Meenakshi, Shakuntala, Rupita Rawat, Praveen Baghani, Kapil Uniyal, Mahesh Tiwari, Chaman Dei, Pritam, Priyanshu, Kuldeep and others.