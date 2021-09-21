Academic seminar held in Doon on ‘Rh Isoimmunisation’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Sep: The Dehradun Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society (GODS) organised an academic seminar on “Rh Isoimmunisation – sensitising events & role of Anti D” on Saturday at a local hotel. The scientific talk delivered by Dr Anupama Ravi Futela, President, Rudrapur ObGyn Society, led to an insightful discussion on the various aspects of the Rh Disease also known as rhesus isoimmunisation.

GODS is a member society of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI). The organisation encourages dissemination of knowledge and education through such sessions.

“Today’s session was held after a hiatus of more than a-year-and-a-half, ever since Covid struck, and has turned out very informative and enlightening. Such sessions keep us updated with the latest interventions and updates in the field,” said Dr Arti Luthra, President, GODS.

The event was chaired by Dr Asha Rawal and attended by many senior and young members of the gynaecology fraternity of Dehradun. During the talk, Dr Anupama shared various first-hand experiences to explain the causes and risk factors of Rh Disease. She highlighted and explained the FOGSI recommendations for good clinical practices in such cases.

At the end of the programme, Dr Radhika Raturi, Secretary, FOGSI, thanked the senior outgoing members of FOGSI Dr Meenu Vaish and Dr Mansi for their support and contributions and welcomed the new young members on the board – Dr Rima Sarkar, Dr Sonalika, Dr Abhinay, Dr Akriti Gupta and Dr Nirmala Bhandari.

The event was attended by Dr Meenu Vaish, Dr Mansi, Dr Anshu Kakkar, Dr Suman Sethi, Dr Asha Rawal, Dr Priyanka, Dr Reena Ahuja, Dr Verna Manocha, Dr Lalita Bakaya and many others. The session concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Dr Arti Luthra.