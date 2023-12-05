Accessibility: Building a More Inclusive Future

By Anju Khanna

In today’s rapidly evolving world, the concept of a barrier-free environment and accessibility has gained significant prominence. Creating spaces, products and services that are accessible to all, regardless of physical or cognitive abilities, is not only a legal requirement in many countries but also a fundamental aspect of fostering inclusivity, diversity and equality.

Article 9 of UNCRPD casts an obligation on all the signatory governments to take appropriate measures to ensure to persons with disabilities access, on an equal basis with others, to the physical environment, to transportation, to information and communications, including information and communications technologies and systems, and to other facilities and services open or provided to the public, both in urban and in rural areas.

India is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD). Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan) is a nation-wide Campaign launched by Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) of Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment to provide universal accessibility to persons with disabilities.

In a world striving for inclusivity, the fundamental right of accessibility remains a distant dream for many individuals, particularly those with disabilities and the elderly. Despite government initiatives to create pathways and roads that cater to all, the ground reality often starkly contrasts with these intentions. The insufficiency in design and upkeep of these infrastructures exacerbates the challenges faced by those already battling mobility issues, rendering their daily navigation a perilous endeavour. Governments worldwide have made commitments to ensure accessible pathways for all citizens, enacting laws and guidelines emphasizing inclusivity in infrastructure

For persons with disabilities, manoeuvring through pedestrian pathways, especially in urban areas, can be an ordeal. Sidewalks riddled with obstructions like poorly parked vehicles, uneven surfaces, abrupt steps, or inadequate curb cuts can transform a simple walk into a hazardous journey. The absence of tactile paving for the visually impaired further compounds the issue, making navigation even more treacherous.

Similarly, for the elderly and the person who has difficulty in walking due to illness, who often encounter challenges due to reduced mobility, inaccessible pathways exacerbate their difficulties. Uneven terrain, lack of handrails, and excessively steep inclines make walking a formidable task, hindering their freedom of movement and, consequently, their quality of life. The issue is not merely about physical obstructions; it’s also about societal attitudes and lack of awareness. Often, public spaces are designed without considering the diverse needs of the population, disregarding the principles of universal design that aim to make spaces usable by everyone, regardless of age or ability.

While some cities have made strides in enhancing accessibility, the progress remains slow and inconsistent. The excuse of budget constraints or logistical challenges cannot justify the continued neglect of a substantial portion of the population. Efforts to improve accessibility should be comprehensive, continuous and non-negotiable. Moreover, educating the public about the importance of accessible infrastructure and fostering a culture of inclusivity is paramount. Awareness campaigns, coupled with enforcement of accessibility standards, can serve as catalysts for change, compelling authorities and the community to prioritize this pressing issue.

As a universal and standard system, accessibility should be offered in all areas: –

Built Up Environment – Provision of features of accessibility such as staircases, ramps, double height handrails, tactile paths in corridors, wide entry gates, reserved parking and disabled friendly toilets, accessible elevators should be made. Focus should be on public-centric buildings like schools, hospitals, police stations, courts, and tourist places.

Transportation Area – Airports, Railway Stations and Bus Terminals as well as Carriers (Railway coaches, Buses, etc.) and related services such as ticket booking, enquiries, booking status, etc. are being made disabled friendly.

In today’s digital age, accessibility extends beyond physical spaces. It also encompasses online content and digital technologies. Ensuring websites, applications, and information are accessible is vital for people with disabilities to participate fully in the digital world. The simplicity of usage will actually be beneficial for all.

Creating a barrier-free environment and ensuring accessibility is not just a matter of compliance with laws and regulations; it is a moral imperative. It is a reflection of our commitment to inclusivity and our dedication to creating a more equitable and diverse society. By removing physical, architectural, and communication barriers, we empower individuals with disabilities to lead fulfilling lives, contribute to their communities, and enrich our collective human experience. Embracing accessibility is not just a legal requirement; it is a pathway to a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

(Anju Khanna is a Physiotherapist at Latika, Dehradun)