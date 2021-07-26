ACEO inspects development work at George Everest Estate

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 25 Jul: Restoration work at the George Everest Estate was reviewed by Additional Chief Executive Officer Yugal Kishore Pant on Sunday. It is pertinent to mention that the development work in the area is being done for Rs 23.67 crore. During the visit, he instructed the officials to construct 10 wooden resting rooms instead of five.

Tourists will get better facilities in the 9×8 waiting rooms made of beautiful wooden art.

He also instructed the officials to repair the route from Hathipaon to George Everest at the earliest. Along with this, he gave instructions to put notice boards at different places to provide better facilities to the tourists.

Given the increasing pressure of tourists on George Everest Estate by the day, he instructed the concerned officers to make a reception counter along with a parking space near the boom barrier. From this spot, tourists can easily get all the information related to George Everest Estate.

ACEO Pant added, “Traditional wooden houses of Uttarakhand remain strong even after decades. The waiting rooms that are planned for this place will give a better and enjoyable experience to the tourists visiting here. Developments here will make a significant contribution to promoting tourism in Uttarakhand.”

RK Tiwari, APD, Architect Harendra Chauhan, contractor Arun Kumar were also present during the visit.