Achieve high goals with hard work: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Oct: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Thursday participated in the first “School Fest” of The Tons Bridge School as the Chief Guest. He gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions.

Addressing the children, he advised them to always keep a high goal and try to achieve it with hard work. He said that students of today will lead the country and society in future. While managing time properly, they should always give space to positive thoughts.

Lt-General Singh added that, by becoming good citizens, they can contribute towards nation building. He exhorted them to always imbibe such qualities as simplicity, kindness, compassion and humility. They should always respect their parents, teachers and friends.

The Chairman of the school, Dr Vijay Nagar, while welcoming the Governor and other guests, shared the achievements of the school. School Director Shailendra Benjamin, Vice Chairman Ajay Nagar, Brigadier Subhash Panwar, Major General Param Dahiya, besides teachers and children of various schools were present at the programme.

Cultural programmes were also presented by the children on the occasion.