Achievers Meet held at GEHU on Chairman’s birthday

Dehradun, 16 Apr: Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, said that if no one targets you in professional life, then understand that you are not able to pose any challenge. Dr Ghanshala was addressing the Achievers Meet of Graphic Era on Saturday. More than 300 achievers from Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University alongwith 36 students with top placements were felicitated in the event.

Students of Graphic Era Deemed University, Graphic Era Hill University, Dehradun, Bhimtal and Haldwani campuses who have made extraordinary achievements in the fields of Education, Sports, Research, etc., along with their parents participated in this achievers’ meet. Dr Ghanshala said that people criticize you when they find your skill set is better than theirs. Criticisms should not be taken negatively and efforts should be made in the right direction with the right intention.

He said that failures are just like small stations on the way to the destination. Parents should not impose their dreams on their children. Children should move forward by setting small goals. After fulfilling one dream, one should set another bigger goal. A good dream is the one which gives you sleepless nights. With hard work every dream can be fulfilled. Dr Ghanshala also answered the questions of the students and their parents.

On this occasion, he also sang many songs and was applauded.

Vice-Chairperson, Graphic Era Group of Institutions Rakhee Ghanshala, Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University Dr SR Khanduja, Vice-Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University Dr Narpinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University Dr R Gowri and other officials were also present on the occasion. The event was anchored by Aditya Agnihotri.

Earlier, at Graphic Era Deemed University and then at Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Kamal Ghanshala cut a huge cake with the achievers and their parents to celebrate his birthday on 15th April.