Achievers’ Meet held at Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 April: President, Graphic Era Education Group, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, at an Achievers’ Meet, said that those who constantly learn and take pleasure in their work go on to great heights. Such people become successful entrepreneurs and skilled professionals.

He was addressing the toppers of, both, Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University, Dehradun, Bhimtal and Haldwani campuses. He said that one can now take 2 degrees in the same time period under the New Education Policy and credit based system in order to complete the credits of any university, irrespective of the university which they select. This would bring a lot of changes in the education world. Very soon the education system would become digital so that students will be able to study from different universities across the world.

Today was also Dr Ghanshala’s birthday, for which he received congratulations from all present.

Talking about future prospects, he said that CBCS is going to be a new trend in the virtual world and it would be very competitive. Students can take certificate courses and foreign internship programmes again in the future.

Also congratulating the achievers’ parents, he said that it feels very good to be known by one’s children’s names.

On the occasion, Dr Kamal Ghanshala also sang songs such as ‘Oh Rahi, O Rahi, Ruk Jana Nahi tu kahin haar ke’. The toppers also hummed along and the auditorium resonated with applause for a long time.

The event was organised at the KP Nautiyal Auditorium of Graphic Era University, in which Uttarakhand Police Jawan Preeti Mall, who hoisted the flag of Graphic Era on Mt Kilimanjaro, the highest peak of the continent of South Africa, was honoured. Preeti said that Dr Kamal Ghanshala is the inspiration behind her feats and without his support this couldn’t have been possible. The parents of toppers also interacted with Dr. Kamal Ghanshala.

Vanshika Kucchal, Shaurya Kothiyal , Nidhi Jain Mayank Agarwal, Asim, Neeraj Pant, Mukul Rawat, Sakshi Paneru, Deeksha Arora, Siddhant Thapliyal, Divyanshu Bartwal, Vartika Mittal, etc., were present at the Achievers’ Meet.

A documentary was also screened on Dr Ghanshala’s birthday.

Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University Dr RC Joshi, Director General Dr Sanjay Jasola, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era University, Dr Nagaraja, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, Dr J Kumar attended the achievers’ meet.

Sahib Sablok convened the event.