Acknowledging Success

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is crisscrossing the country inaugurating all kinds of mega-projects. It shows excellent timing and well thought out planning as these events serve as a reminder of what has been taking place during his term in office. On Thursday, he topped it off with his visit to Srinagar in J&K, which without a doubt has been the canvas for his masterpiece of the last five years. From abrogation of Article 370 and dividing the original state into two union territories, to enforcing the constitutional rights of various sections of society, including women, he created conditions for restoring the rule of law and overall development. J&K cannot be said to have returned to ‘normalcy’, because many construe that to be stone-pelting and separatist activity. His unyielding stand against pro-Pakistan elements has ensured that it is no longer profitable activity.

So, in many ways it was a different Srinagar when he addressed a gathering at the Bakshi Stadium there on his first visit after Article 370’s abrogation. However, it cannot be said that the people’s aspirations have been entirely fulfilled because the territory has still to be restored to statehood, with an elected government. What plans Modi has in this regard still remains to be revealed, but there is no doubt that elections will prove the ultimate test, beginning with those for the Lok Sabha.

In the meanwhile, the focus is on general growth of the economy based on J&K’s fundamental strengths. It is one of the states that would have benefited enormously with the emergence of India’s middle-class as big spenders. Had it not been for the militancy, the tradition of ticking Kashmir off as a preferred destination would have paid enormous dividends. Instead, India’s other hill destinations are having to carry the brunt, and earn the money. The Prime Minister reiterated this sentiment in his speech and, hopefully, the people will get the message and respond positively. A significant uptick has already been recorded in tourist arrivals and this trend should be accelerated by ensuring a peaceful and safe environment. The tough decisions and hard work of the past five years in this region should also be noted by the rest of India as an example of what can become possible when policy-making puts the nation first, above all else.