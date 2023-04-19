Acquiring skills good means of obtaining employment: Dr Anurag Kumar

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 18 Apr: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, and SMJN PG College, here, organised a joint workshop related to ‘Covid-19 Global Pandemic Prevention’.

Dr Anurag Kumar, Director, National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, while discussing the global pandemic Covid-19 and cybercrime, said that prevention is the cure for Covid-19. He said that there is a need to make people aware about cybercrime and Covid-19. Providing information about the assistance available to the students under the NIELIT scheme, Dr Anurag Kumar said that acquiring skills can be a good means of employment. Calling for the use of new technology, he said that Covid-19 has given importance to mutual relations, so keep cordial relations with relatives and colleagues.

The Institute’s Dr Akhilesh Kumar raised the issue of cyber security. Nikhil Ranjan provided information about how technology can be helpful in combating Covid-19. He gave detailed information about the Aarogya App, Abha App, Senior Citizen Helpline Number, etc.

The College Principal, Prof Sunil Kumar Batra, said that this workshop is one of the programmes under G-20, which has been done in collaboration with NIELIT. Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of the College Management Committee, was felicitated for his humanitarian work during the Covid-19 period.

Prof Batra said, “We want to ensure all-round development of the students and are trying to run some new add-on courses for the students through NIELIT. It will fill the gap between industry and educational institutions. For this, the computer lab was also renovated in the college.”

Doctor Dr Pradeep Tyagi spoke about Covid awareness.

While conducting the programme, Dean, Student Welfare, Dr Sanjay Kumar Maheshwari thanked all the guests. Earlier, Ananya Bhatnagar presented a self-composed song on Covid-19.

