ACS Anand Vardhan urges banks to dispose of loan applications quickly

SLBC meeting held

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Oct: The 86th meeting of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Anand Vardhan in the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Auditorium at the Secretariat, here, today.

On this occasion, Vardhan also released a booklet titled “State Level Banking Plan on Goat Farming” published by NABARD.

Addressing the meeting, Anand Vardhan urged the banks and the related departments to coordinate among themselves for better implementation of various loan related schemes run by the Centre and the State. Maximum possible loans should be provided under the relevant schemes to the common people and the loans should be approved on time, he emphasised. He urged all the banks to dispose of pending loan applications on time with the help of related departments under various schemes. The ACS said that all banks should adopt the work culture of no-pendency in the field of loan application. Any loan applications which have been rejected by the banks should also be re-evaluated, adding that banks should not reject loan applications for inappropriate reasons or on flimsy grounds. He asked the banks to contact the loan applicants to resolve errors and execute loan applications at the earliest. He said that special attention should be given to employment generating loan schemes.

The ACS declared that the targets set under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme, Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self-Employment Scheme, NULM, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Home Stay Scheme, Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, PM Swanidhi Scheme should be met soon so that people are provided maximum self employment opportunities. He said that the meetings of the Steering Sub Committee, Rural Development Bankers’ Standing Committee and Establishment Development Bankers’ Standing Committee should be held regularly on time.

Vardhan said that the banks need to coordinate with the administration at the local level as well and that sincere efforts should be made to improve the credit deposit ratio (CD Ratio) in all the districts where the ratio is low. He said that the areas not covered by banking services should be covered soon. More account holders should be covered under social security schemes and public safety schemes in banks. Besides, awareness camps should be organised at various levels for wide publicity of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. The ACS also urged the banks to make sincere efforts to reduce their NPAs.

It was stated at the meeting that in the first quarter of the Annual Loan Scheme 2023-24, against the target of Rs 34,939 crores set under the priority sector, progress of Rs 13,494 crores i.e. 39 percent has been registered by the banks. The state’s credit deposit ratio in the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 is 52 percent.

Present at the meeting were Secretary Dilip Jawalkar, Additional Secretary, Rural Development, Anand Swaroop, Additional Secretary, Tourism, Pooja Garbyal, Additional Secretary Nitin Bhadauria, Regional Director, RBI, Lata Vishwanathan, Chief General Manager, NABARD, Vinod Kumar Bisht, Pankaj Gupta, President, Industries Association of Uttarakhand, Chief General Manager, SBI, Kalpesh Krishnakant Awasiya, General Manager, SBI, Digvijay Singh Rawat, Rajeev Ratna Srivastava, Amarendra Kumar, Rajeev Pant, representatives of various banks and others.