ACS directs all departments to expedite utilisation of budget

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Jun: Additional Chief Secretary ( ACS ) Anand Vardhan has instructed all departments to expedite utilization of their capital budget outlay. The ACS further instructed all the departments of the state government to meet the target of 50 percent expenditure of the budget outlay by the end of September. These instructions were issued during a review meeting held at the Secretariat in respect of the budget utilisation by various departments including the Rural Departmetn, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Panchayati Raj and Sugarcane as well as Rural Engineering Services (RES).

Anand Vardhan asserted that regular review of the capital outlay would be done henceforth to ensure proper and timely utilization of the budget and timely implementation of the schemes and projects. Senior Officials of Revenue Department, Treasury, Food & Civil Supplies, Police & Prison were also present in the meeting. Along with this, the ACS also reviewed the capital outlay of Centrally Funded Schemes (CSS), EAP and NABARD funded schemes being operated by various departments .

The ACS directed the Secretary Finance that letters should be sent to those departments which have failed to utilize the budget and have zero or low percentage of the budget released so far. The ACS has given strict instructions to all the departments to set a monthly target for their release budget and outlay and meet it. It may be recalled that several departments have failed to get funds released from the budget outlay approved for them in the State Budget for FY 2023-24. This is also because of failure to place their demands on time before the State Finance Department.

Secretary Finance Dilip Jawalkar, Secretary Disaster Management Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Secretary Animal Husbandry Dr BVRC Purushottam and high officials of other departments concerned were present in the meeting.