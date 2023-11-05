ACS Radha Raturi directs time-bound implementation of CM’s announcements

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Nov: Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has instructed officials that the works that have been announced by the Chief Minister have automatically become very important from the point of view of public interest, any kind of deficiency or unnecessary delay in their implementation would not be accepted.

The ACS clarified that the works to be done under the announcements of the Chief Minister need to be completed on top priority and in timebound manner.

Raturi reviewed the progress of the announcements being implemented by the Tourism Department, Panchayati State Department and Social Welfare Department at the Secretariat, here, today.

Raturi has especially advised the Tourism Department to end its internal divisions and complete the work with effective coordination between UTDB (Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board), DTDO (District Tourism Development Officer), consultants and stakeholders. Along with this, she has instructed the Additional Secretary Tourism to review the schemes at the ground level every week through virtual medium with UTDB, GMVN and KMVN. ACS has given instructions to include the work of beautification of temples done under the Tourism Department in the Kumaon region in the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission.

The Additional Chief Secretary has given instructions to the Panchayati Raj Department, Culture and Endowment Department and Social Welfare Department for quick implementation of the schemes.

Secretary SN Pandey, Additional Secretary Pooja Garbyal, Jagdish Kandpal and senior officers of departments concerned were present at the meeting.