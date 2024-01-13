ACS Radha Raturi reviews progress on Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 Dec: Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has stated that, as per the vision of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a rail service, the Manaskhand Express, will be started from 15 April to connect the devotees and tourists of other states with the temples covered under Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission. This train service will be operated from Kolkata to Tanakpur. For the convenience of devotees and tourists, local buses and other transport services will be operated from Tanakpur to Purnagiri, Hatkalika, Patal Bhubaneswar, Jageshwardham, Golju Devta Temple, Nanda Devi, Kainchi Dham, and other temples of the Mission. KMVN guest houses, home stays, local hotels, etc., and local guides trained under Hunar Yojana will help provide hospitality to the tourists. The rail service will be available from Kathgodam to Kolkata for the return of tourists.

While reviewing the works on the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission at the Secretariat here, today, ACS Raturi instructed the Public Works Department to complete the widening work on the approach roads to the temples under the Mission as soon as possible.

Raturi was informed by the Tourism Department that, under the Mission, separate master plans for all the 16 temples of the Kumaon division have been approved. Out of these, the DPR of 9 temples has been prepared. The foundation stone of most of these projects will be laid soon. The work on beautification and development of temples is being done with a cluster approach.

ACS SRaturi issued instructions to soon complete the works of beautification as well as widening of the approach roads. Instructions have been issued to the Public Works Department to quickly complete the work of converting single lane roads into double lanes.

Raturi also instructed the Culture Department to work on the Heritage Act for the conservation and promotion of the state’s historical heritage, temples, etc.

Secretary Sachin Kurve and senior officials of the Culture, Public Works, Tourism Departments were present at the meeting.