ACS Raturi seeks officials’ opinion on Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Oct: Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi chaired a meeting regarding the Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy at the Secretariat, here, today. At the meeting, she instructed all the departments of the state government to send their objections or opinions on the proposed Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy to the state home department within a week.

ACS Radha Raturi said that the State Government has been instructed by the Union Home Ministry to promulgate the Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy. She observed that it is necessary to promulgate the Policy so that the Tibetan citizens living in the state can get the benefits of all the welfare schemes of the Government of India and the State Government.

During the meeting, representatives of the Tibetan community living in Uttarakhand informed the government about various problems like difficulties in making birth certificates, land ownership disputes, non-availability of housing, roads and drinking water facilities. Representatives of the Tibetan community also sought assistance from the government for the preservation and promotion of Tibetan culture in the state.

Special Secretary, Home Department, Riddhim Agarwal, Nivedita Kukreti, Director, Culture, Beena Bhatt, City Magistrate, Dehradun, Pratyush Singh, senior officials of other departments concerned and the officials of Central Tibetan Welfare Association and representatives of the Tibetan community resident in Dehradun were present at the meeting.