ACS to CM directs officials to ensure functional transparency

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Apr: Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Radha Raturi today chaired a meeting of all the officials attached to the Chief Minister’s Office and asked them to ensure greater transparency and decent behaviour towards visitors. She also directed them to reach the office on time and ensure quick disposal of files. The Additional Chief Secretary also stated that, along with effective monitoring of the CM Helpline 1905, arrangements for regular review should be ensured by uploading the daily documents and files received at the Chief Minister’s Office.

This was an introductory meeting at the CMO after Dhami’s takings over as CM for the second time. She expected all the officers to ensure that work at the level of Chief Minister’s Office be done with punctuality, transparency and sincerity.

The Additional Chief Secretary also stressed on simplifying the process, establishing better coordination between different sections and offices. She also instructed officers to pay special attention to proper maintenance of files and the speedy disposal process. Emphasising on operating the system online, she said that it would help in speedy disposal of work.

Present on this occasion were Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar, Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram, Additional Secretary MM Semwal, Deputy Secretary HS Baseda, Deputy Secretary Anil Joshi, etc.