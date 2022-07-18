Action against land, drug mafia top priority, complacency will not be tolerated: SSP

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 17 Jul: Dehradun’s new SSP Dilip Singh Kunwar today listed his priorities during a press conference addressed after taking over as the SSP. As soon as the SSP took over, the Dehradun Police was seen in action, solving a murder and a robbery case today.

Interacting with the media, Kunwar claimed that curbing suspicious activities and taking action against people indulging in drugs deals and human trafficking would be his top priority. He added that monitoring and acting against the activities of the land mafia would also be his top priority. Besides this, Kunwar admitted that traffic management is poor in Dehradun and significant improvements would receive due attention and action.

Kunwar added that traditional style of policing by sticking to the basics would be emphasised during his tenure. For this, it would be necessary to switch back to the beat system of policing in the field and strengthening the local intelligence and informers’ network. Patrolling and physical policing would be emphasised in the district.

The new SSP claimed he was aware that Police personnel often did not take the complaints of the victims and people seriously. Those not taking the complaints seriously would be penalised. Singh warned that police personnel in charge at the police stations and the chowkis found to be ignoring the complaints of victims would not be spared at any cost.

He announced that, from tomorrow, the police station would be made accountable if action is not taken on the genuine complaints. Effective action would be ensured against the station in-charge.

Kunwar said that strict action would be ensured against drug peddlers and dealers and also against police officers colluding with them. The SSP also warned the land mafia that property frauds, illegal acquisition of properties would be dealt with strictly. Land mafia would be dealt with under relevant provisions of the Gangsters’ Act (Goonda Act). He assured that all pending complaints related to land fraud and forgery would soon be resolved. For this, a joint committee would be formed in cooperation with the revenue department and the district administration. Action would also be taken against Police Officers found colluding with the land mafia by making those in charge of Police Stations and Police Chowki accountable for such crimes in their areas of jurisdiction.

SSP Kunwar issued instructions to take action against suspicious people and the beggars seen at various intersections of the capital. A special verification campaign would be carried out in all these places of beggary within the city and the local Industrial Areas, congested residential and slum areas. He admitted that a large number of suspicious people from outside states were based in Dehradun.