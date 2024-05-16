Action – Consequence

Going by even the remains of the infrastructure in war ravaged Gaza, the high quality of life of the people living there becomes evident when compared to populations in other parts of the world. Even common people in India living away from developed urban areas do not have such quality of housing. When it comes to the health standards, the Palestinians too looked very well fed before the ongoing conflict. There is also no doubt about the quality of life of the Ukrainians before the war. With such comparative advantages over others, how is it that they are in such a devastated state in the present?

The answer lies in the failed politics of the leaders. A nation’s leadership exists to pursue the common good, build upon the advantages, diminish the difficulties, and ensure the people’s well-being. That two areas with such developed infrastructure should now be in ruins indicates something went wrong in the leadership selection process and subsequent policy making. It is not just poverty stricken areas that are prone to civil wars and external interference – it can happen to anyone. This is why the general public needs to be ever alert and concerned about the political goings on – no matter how evolved they are – democracies too can suffer.

India has experienced a steady pattern of progress and development, particularly in the last couple of decades. This has been done by trying out numerous models of development, both, at the state and national levels. People have ticked the right boxes during election time. The choices have been placed before them and they have opted for the better options, even if they were not perfect. Over the years, a general consciousness and culture has developed among the electorate that has, till now, been passed on to the following generation. Earlier, the decision was made by getting the right message from the cacophony on the roads. Now, the noise is all in the television and social media. Clarity has to emerge from all the confusion.

Every election helps establish the priorities. Given the present political climate across the globe, national security has to rate high, as also unfettered economic growth, without which all other effort would go to waste. The knowledge acquired from India’s journey since independence needs to be applied when making present day choices. It must be remembered that one does not accord ‘respect’ to the barbarian at the gate just because he wields an axe!