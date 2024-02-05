Action on CM’s announcements reviewed

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 4 Feb: Secretary, Programme Implementation Department, Deepak Kumar today reviewed progress of the Chief Minister’s announcements regarding CM Helpline (1905), Jal Jeevan Mission, Road Pothole Free Status, MNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural and Urban, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Rural Skill Scheme, etc.

At the meeting, he instructed the departmental officers to prepare the annual action plan before the budget demand so that the works can be implemented in a better way. Along with this, the officers were asked to make special field visits so that the complaints of the common people could be resolved on the spot and the officers remained updated with the ground reality.

During the review of the CM Helpline, officials were instructed to focus exclusively on disposal of complaints. Along with this, the departments were asked to do as much public communication as possible to resolve the same types of complaints. It was said that, many times, complaints are filed due to lack of information and lack of understanding. In such a situation, it is better that the departmental officers interact with the public as much as possible during their field visits and also become proactive and make the common people aware.

To create awareness regarding cyber frauds, the police and education departments were instructed to conduct awareness campaigns by organising camps in schools and colleges. Similarly, he also talked about effective action on the drug free campaign.

Present at the meeting were CDO Ashok Pandey, Project Director Ajay Singh, DDO Gopal Giri, SP, City, Harbans Singh, Dr MS Negi, DFO Chandra Shekhar, CMO in-charge Dr Shweta, Agriculture Officer VK Yadav, DO, PRD, Prateek Joshi, Additional Statistics Officer Kamal Mehra and other officials.