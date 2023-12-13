Actor Anupam Kher discusses shooting of films in U’khand with CM Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Dec: Famous film actor Anupam Kher met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Secretariat, here, on Tuesday. The two discussed various issues related to filming and film production in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Dhami said that the government is continuously making efforts to create a better environment for film shooting in the state. The state has the most beautiful and best destinations for shooting in the country and the world. Beautiful locations like Nainital, Mussoorie, Auli, Chakrata, Pithoragarh, Munsyari, Chopta, Harsil and Valley of Flowers exist in Uttarakhand. The state also has places like Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh as well as the Badri-Kedar Dham and Ganga-Yamuna rivers. The Chief Minister said that the state government is running many schemes in the state for film makers making web series. The government is continuously trying to create a better environment for film shooting in Uttarakhand.