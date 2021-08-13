Actor & Comedian Sunil Grover holds Graphic Era students in thrall

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Aug: Actor and stand-up comedian Sunil Grover, popular for playing TV characters Gutthi and Dr Gulati, interacted with students in his own style at Graphic Era Hill University, here, today.

On his arrival in KP Nautiyal Auditorium on the fifth floor of the university, students gave the actor a standing ovation. Grover appeared as a Motivational Speaker rather than an actor among the students. Interacting in his own special way, he said that, after the lockdown, this was the first time he was interacting directly with the youth.

He recalled that he belongs to a small town in Haryana. While sharing his experiences, he said that failures also teach important lessons in life. If one starts focusing on one’s goal with patience and determination, one will achieve success for sure.

He said that, today, he is considered and seen as a successful actor but, in his initial phase, he faced a lot of rejections in the industry. He was replaced by some other actor even after clearing the auditions of a TV show because he couldn’t see a track of time count. But he did not lose hope and didn’t let his dreams fade and started working hard to prove his capability.

While motivating the students, he said, “I am here to give reassure you that there will be hurdles in your life and you should not run, rather try to learn from them and continue to move forward with determination. After completing your studies, do whatever work you want to do, but do it with passion, only then will you truly live your own life.”

Sunil Grover also made the audience laugh in the famous style of his TV characters Gutthi and Doctor Gulati. During this interactive session, he responded to students’ question with great enthusiasm and also called the students on stage. He even hugged and shook hands with them.

While welcoming Sunil Grover, President, Graphic Era Educational Group, Professor (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala said that, after almost two years of lockdown, the KP Nautiyal Auditorium was open for students and everyone had a chance to laugh for a few moments in this pandemic era. He added that Sunil Grover does his work with passion, determination and enthusiasm, which gives him the energy to move forward. Students should learn from Sunil.

Senior office-bearer of Graphic Era Educational Group Rakhee Ghanshala presented a memento to Sunil Grover. Dr Kamal Ghanshala presented to him the traditional cap of Uttarakhand made by the Fashion Department of Graphic Era Hill University.

Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Professor (Dr) Rakesh Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, Prof (Dr) Sanjay Jasola, Senior Journalists and actors Satish Sharma and Dr. Anjali Nauriyal were present at the event.

Sahib Sablok convened the event.