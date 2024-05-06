Actor Jason Shah to be seen sharing screen with Alia Bhatt In Dharma’s Upcoming Film JIGRA

After his powerful performance as Mr Cartwright in the most loved Netflix series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” actor Jason Shah has no way to look back and the actor is now all set to once again captivate the audience with his charm and personality in this upcoming most awaited Dharma film which is based on the lovable bond of a brother and sister.

Actor Jason Shah is all set to share screen space soon with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in Dharma Productions’ upcoming film ‘Jigra.’ According to sources close to the film, “Jason has been roped in for the film and the actor has completed his part of the shoot and is in the dubbing stage. The role portrayed by Jason is bang opposite from his looks, and personality in Heeramandi. He will be seen in a very different look from what audiences are used to seeing him in. The character he is portraying requires him to transform his physique from a massive, bulky body to that of a lean college-going guy. This transformation is going to be a surprise package for everyone.”

Jason Shah’s recent success with “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” on Netflix has been widely appreciated, and now, with “Jigra,” he is all set to share the screen with Alia Bhatt. It seems like Jason Shah has no intention of slowing down, as he continues to soar to new heights with each passing day. When asked to shed more light on his character in Jigra, the actor kept mum over this. So we have to wait to witness the transformation that actor Jason has made for his character in the film Jigra.

On the work front, Jason is currently basking in the success of his character in Heeramandi. Jason Shah has also worked in numerous television shows playing a variety of roles on screen. His television shows include Jhansi Ki Rani and Barrister Babu. Apart from that, Jason has also been part of movies like Partner and August 16, 1947.