Actor Zeeshan Ayub, actor-director Rasika Agashe to provide platform for playwrights through Sanhita Manch

Did you always want to be an actor? What have been your career high points so far?

Career high points are still yet to come for me. Studying in NSD (National School of Drama) and getting the opportunity to learn there was a big milestone, and now I am taking on different roles. It goes back to my childhood. I am Marathi, so I wanted to become like Madhuri Dixit. But as the years passed, I gained more understanding and maturity. Thankfully, I found a good theater group in Pune, and it gave me a direction in terms of the kind of work I wanted to do. So, yes, I have always wanted to become an actor since childhood.

How and when did you discover you wanted to be an actor? What kind of training have you enjoyed?

I had a lot of fun studying at NSD during my training. I enjoy realism as much as I enjoy training in folk arts. I find the same joy in training in traditional arts, whether they are Indian traditional arts or foreign traditional arts. And now, when I teach acting, it is the biggest learning process for me because I can quickly learn from the students about what is not working and how to make it work. It brings a technical clarity.

What is important for an actor as well as a writer, talent or training?

This is a tricky question whether talent or training is necessary for an actor or a writer. I think both are necessary. Sometimes, there is a need for talent first, and then training can be built upon it. It’s like extracting a diamond from coal; training helps in that process, but it is essential to have that diamond within. On the other hand, I also believe that relying solely on training may not be enough. Having a basic talent and aptitude is necessary.

How did Sanhita Manch materialize?

I would like to share a few things about Sanhita Manch (literally translated as “Script Stage”). It has been almost 5 years since its inception. Sanhita Manch started because we were sitting and discussing that we wanted to do theater, but we couldn’t find any good new scripts. There was no fun in doing the same old plays. So, we thought about what we could do. I suggested, “Let’s announce a competition and see how many scripts come in.” And that’s how our friendships and discussions gradually took a formal shape.

We made the announcement and relied on Facebook for social media promotion. In the first year, we received around 80 scripts. Then we thought, “Why should I alone perform these plays?” So, we started giving scripts to two more directors. That’s how Sanhita Manch started. Now, Sanhita Manch accepts plays in Hindi, Marathi, and English.