Actors Vicky Kaushal & Tripti Dimri wrap up Uttarakhand schedule for the film ‘Rola’

By Arpita Banerjee

DEHRADUN, 21 Apr: India’s heartthrob actor Vicky Kaushal, and the very beautiful actress Tripti Dimri, were in Uttarakhand shooting for their upcoming film Rola. The duo shot for the film in parts of Dehradun, Mussoorie, and Rishikesh. The film stars Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in lead roles. The name of the film ‘Rola’ is a Punjabi word that means chaos. The film is being produced by Dharma Productions.

Vicky who has played the lead character in films like ‘URI: The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ is all set to amaze the audience with his part in this upcoming film.

Actress Tripti Dimri who basically hails from Uttarakhand will be seen sharing the screen with co-actor Vicky Kaushal. Tripti was last seen in films like ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Poster Boys’, and ‘Bulbbul’. Also famous Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk is playing an important role in the film. The film ‘Rola’ is being directed by Anand Tiwari.

Anand is an actor turned director. He worked as an actor in the much-accoladed film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’. Anand is well known for his directorial projects which include the film ‘Love Per Square Foot’ and web-series ‘Bandish Bandits’.

Imtiaz Khan is the Executive Producer of the film. He has done major super duper projects in the past.

The film has a unique and quirky name along with a star-studded cast. It will be worth waiting to watch what the film has to offer to the audience. As of now, the film’s crew has completed their shooting schedule in parts of Uttarakhand. After shooting in Rishikesh, Vicky took to Instagram to share a video wherein he can be seen taking a dip in the Ganga. The video went viral and netizens are going head over heels after watching the video. Fans are appreciating Vicky for posting such a positive clip embracing Uttarakhand’s beauty.