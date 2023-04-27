Actress Delnaaz Irani participates in Parmarth Niketan Ganga Aarti

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 27 Apr: Family members of famous actress Delnaaz Irani and former Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana reached Parmarth Niketan today evening. Sought the blessings of Chidanand Swami. Everyone participated in Parmarth Niketan Ganga Aarti and offered sacrifices in the World Peace Yagya.

Swami Chidanand gifted a Rudraksh plant to Delnaaz Irani and made everyone take a pledge to conserve water and rivers.

It may be recalled that Delnaaz is holidaying in Rishikesh, Mussoorie and Dehradun with her long time boy friend DJ Percy.

In today’s holy Ganga Aarti, Swami Chidanand Saraswati narrated the divine story of the descent of Mother Ganga and said that Ganga left her home forever and came to earth for the salvation of the sons of King Sagar.

Swami further added that today is the day when Mother Ganga descended from heaven in the locks of Lord Shiva. After the prayer of Bhagirath, Mother Ganga descended on earth from the locks of Lord Shiva on the day of Ganga Dussehra. Ganga is the only one who moves in all the three worlds and there is Ganga in all the four Yugas. Come to the holy banks of Maa Ganga and listen to Maa Ganga. We have Mother Ganga so there is joy.

Swami Chidanand said that be it the village river or Ganga ji, take a pledge to make everyone pollution free. Everyone made a resolution by standing with both hands folded on the banks of Parmarth Ganga and greeted Mother Ganga.