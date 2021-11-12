Ad Guru Subodh Poddar paints live at Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Nov: Renowned ad guru and contemporary artist Subodh Poddar exhibited his painting skills live at Graphic Era Hill University, here, today. Dancescape painting expert Subodh Poddar has drawn portraits of Birju Maharaj, Kelucharan Mohapatra, Mrinalini Sarabhai, Mallika Sarabhai and Sanyukta Panigrahi. He created a great Dancescape image with live painting of performances.

Subodh Poddar made paintings of students dancing to the folk songs of Uttarakhand at the KP Nautiyal Auditorium of the University, today. On one side of the stage, a group dance was performed by the students in traditional clothes while, on the other side, Poddar captured the performance on canvas.

As soon as the dance was over, the pictures of the dancers came alive on the canvas.

Subodh Poddar, who has been the Creative Director of popular advertisements for more than 200 products like Amul, Nerolac, LIC, Santoor, etc., shared his experiences of the world of painting as well as the advertising field with the students.

He said that art and the artist are hidden inside every person in the world.

Pro Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, Prof Dr Jyoti Chhabra welcomed Subodh Poddar and presented him a traditional Uttarakhand cap. Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, Prof Dr Sanjay Jasola, Registrar Dr Himanshu Dhuliya, Head of the Department of Fine Arts, Prof Dr SK Sarkar along with students and faculty were present on the occasion. Ishita, a student of Fine Arts, convened the event.