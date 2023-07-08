AD Shukla made Additional Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Anand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 July: Managing Director Resham Federation, State Integrated Urban Development Project Director, Managing Director Silage Federation AD Shukla has new responsibility of additional registrar cooperative societies Anand .

It was reported that new responsibility was handed over to AD Shukla after successful implementation of Chief Minister Ghasiyari Kalyan Scheme.

At present, Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana is being implemented in all the districts in Uttarakhand, under which farmers are provided nutritious silage for their cattle at a subsidized rate. After the successful implementation of Chief Minister Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana by Shukla , he has now been appointed as the Managing Director of the Poultry Valley Cooperative Union.

The concept of establishment of Poultry Valley in Uttarakhand is the visionary thinking of Anand AD Shukla , the road map of this entire scheme has been prepared by him, as a result of which today this scheme has started in the entire Garhwal division and planning work is in progress in Kumaon division.

The Cooperative and Animal Husbandry Department together have taken the initiative of the Poultry Valley Scheme to double the income of the farmers. Newly appointed Managing Director Anand Shukla said that a target of 5000 beneficiaries has been set for this scheme for the project period from the financial year 2022 to 2025. The Poultry Valley scheme has started in all the districts of the Garhwal division, work is in progress in the Kumaon division.

The government is engaged in the goal of doubling the income of poultry farmers, at present chickens (chicks) are being provided by the Animal Husbandry Department in Uttarakhand, further, the federation itself will produce the chicks. Efforts are being made by the government at the local level but assistance should be given to poultry farmers so that their income doubles and migration from hilly areas can be stopped.