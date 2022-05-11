Adarsh Negi wins IT Quiz organised by Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 May: Adarsh Negi, student of B Tech, CS, has won the IT Quiz Tech Wizard organised by Graphic Era University.

This IT Quiz was conducted in two phases. The first phase was conducted through online mode, in which technical and programming based questions were asked. The second phase was done in offline mode, in which the winner was selected through coding, rapid fire and buzzer rounds.

The first winner of IT Quiz Tech Wizard was Adarsh Negi of BTech, while Deepanshu Pandya of B Tech secured second position, and third place was secured by Amarpreet Singh Bedi of BTech.

Students from Graphic Era Deemed University and all three campuses of Graphic Era Hill University participated.

Prof (Dr) HN Nagarja, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Head of the Department of Computer Science, Dr Devesh Pratap Singh, Neelam Singh, Faculty Coordinator and students of all the campuses were present at the programme. Sahib Sablok coordinated the event.