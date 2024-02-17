Additional posts approved in several departments

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Feb: The cabinet meeting held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved proposals related to creation of additional posts in several departments. The cabinet approved creation of 161 new posts in the Health and Medical Education Departments besides approving the proposal of restructuring of X-Ray technician cadre.

​The Cabinet approved a proposal to provide uniforms to the trainees taking admission in government industrial training institutes under the Skill Development and Employment Department. The trainees will be provided financial assistance for uniforms from the upcoming academic session-2024. Under the said scheme, financial assistance to the extent of assistance provided in government schools for uniform will be provided to the new entrants through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer).

The cabinet also approved a proposal to give additional 3 hectares of forest land on lease for 30 years to Yogada Ashram Society of India, Dwarahat, in Almora district. It was pointed out that the cave of Sri Sri Mahavatar Babaji under Yogoda Satsang Society of India, Dwarahat, is situated at a distance of about 25 km from Dwarahat city and is a historical and spiritual place for yogis and pilgrims all over the world. National and international level pilgrims come here. Hence, it was decided to approve an application of the Yogada Society in this regard for forest and wildlife conservation around the cave.

The cabinet also decided to list ICICI Bank as an executing agency for works related to information technology, besides 4 public sector undertakings of the Government of India, namely ITI Ltd, Central Electronics Ltd, Millenium Telecom Ltd and Telecommunication Consultant India Ltd.

The cabinet approved a proposal to create 82 posts in upgraded government Ayurvedic hospitals running in the state under the Department of AYUSH and AYUSH Education.

In the public interest, for the smooth operation of 8 upgraded ten-bedded Government Ayurvedic Hospitals, operated under the Department of Ayurvedic and Unani Services, Department of AYUSH and AYUSH Education, which are fully equipped with adequate necessary resources (e.g. equipment/furniture/beds). It is proposed to create a total of 82 important posts of various cadres in the hospitals as per the departmental requirement in public interest.

The cabinet also decided that an Uttarakhand Air Connectivity Plan 2024 will be developed by working through Uttarakhand Civil Development Authority to remove the barriers to air connectivity in the state and to increase the capacity of this sector. The objective of this scheme is to encourage the air operators to expand the domestic and international connectivity of the state by providing financial assistance to the selected air operators, to expand the civil aviation sector of Uttarakhand, to promote seamless travel and overall connectivity of the region.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to amend Uttarakhand Private Security Agency (Amendment) Rules.

The cabinet also approved making partial amendment in the “Vision Paper 25 Resolution 2022” of the State Government, related to the ‘Chief Minister Meritorious Student Award Scheme’ previously operated under the Higher Education Department, the top 50 NIRF universities of the country. It has been decided to provide an incentive amount of Rs 50,000 on successful completion of the first year of the course to a maximum of 100 students of Uttarakhand state who have taken admission to obtain a bachelor’s degree. The restrictions and other conditions contained in the said government order will remain unchanged.

In an important decision permission has been granted for acquisition of 325 hectares of land to extend the runaway length of Pantnagar airstrip located in Udham Singh Nagar district from 1372 meters to 3000 metres and transfer of this land to Civil Aviation Department. About 7 km length of NH-109 (old NH-87) will have to be realigned and constructed by the National Highway Authority of India from the land acquired for expansion. The consent of the State Government is to be given to bear the cost of Rs 188.55 crore for the construction of realignment of about 7 km length of (old NH-87). The above proposed policy has been placed before the Cabinet to obtain its approval.