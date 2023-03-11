Address deformities at the earliest: Dr BKS Sanjay

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Mar: The annual conference of the ‘Bihar Orthopedic Association’ was organised at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur. It was inaugurated by Mayor Dr Vasundhara Lal, Dr B Mukhopadhyay oration awardee Dr BKS Sanjay, Principal of the Medical College Dr Uma Shankar Singh, President of Bihar Orthopaedic Association Dr Bharat Singh, Secretary, Dr Mahesh Prasad, President of the conference Dr Somen Chatterjee, Secretary Dr Amitabh Singh, and Mani Bhushan.

Dr BKS Sanjay said on the occasion that Padma Bhushan awardee Prof Dr B Mukhopadhyay was not only a distinguished orthopedic surgeon of Bihar state but also of the country. He was Professor and Head of orthopaedics in Patna Medical College, Director of Bihar Health Services, and Chairmen of Yojna Aayog and ALIMCO. He was honored by many organisations in the country and abroad. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1971 for his outstanding medical work.

The Dr B Mukhopadhyay Oration is a prestigious one in the field of orthopedic surgery, which is delivered by a well-known orthopedic surgeon of the country, every year. This year, Padma Shri awardee Prof Dr BKS Sanjay delivered the oration.

On the occasion, Dr Sanjay said, “The health of the limbs is as important as that of the heart Growth of any individual depends upon locomotion. Locomotion is important in every stage of life; however, it is more important during childhood. According to the 2011 census, 20% of all disabilities are locomotor ones. Main causes of deformity were Polio, Club Foot and CP in the past. However, road traffic accidents have caused almost all deformities in recent years. Any type of disability causes not only physical harm but also mental, economic and social loss. A favourable environment is needed to grow and develop, but disabled people need even more. The needs of people with disabilities are the same as those of able persons.”

Dr Sanjay added that the correction of deformities should be done as soon as possible. The perception among common people is that children should be operated on only when they become mature but, sooner the correction, better the result.

Later, at a press conference, Dr Sanjay revealed that young people, today, are becoming victims of spine, knee and shoulder diseases due to working out in gyms. He appealed to the young that, rather than joining the gym, they should start doing their day-to-day domestic and personal work by themselves rather than depending on mothers or maids.

He emphasised that deformity and disability due to any reason should be rectified as soon as possible because the plants can be straightened easily, not the trees.