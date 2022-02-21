ADG Sanjay Gunjyal appointed IG, BSF on deputation

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 19 Feb: Sanjay Gunjyal, a 1997 batch IPS officer from Uttarakhand cadre and currently posted as Additional Director General of Police in Uttarakhand, has been appointed as Inspector General of Police in Border Security Force (BSF) under central deputation. His term of deputation will be five years. It may be recalled that Gunjyal had expressed his desire to go on central deputation sometime back. Gunjyal will replace Asif Jalal whose deputation as IG with BSF had recently been terminated by the Home Ministry. Gunjyal is known in Uttarakhand for his adventurous operations and rescue operations in difficult terrains at the time of calamity. He has also held charge of various Special Investigation Teams (SITs) over past several years. He had also held charge of SSP Dehradun in the past.